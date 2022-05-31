Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 1,339,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

