Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 1,339,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.