Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Altus Power stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

