Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.87

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 1171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $109,006.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $317,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $358,202 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $96,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

