Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,129. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

