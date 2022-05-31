Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.13

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.13 and last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 21956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

