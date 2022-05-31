Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $97.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,683 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.