Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $97.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,683 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE AEE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.
About Ameren (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
