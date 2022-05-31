American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Public Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

