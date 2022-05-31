Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,130,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $135,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after acquiring an additional 998,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,219,000 after acquiring an additional 233,779 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

COLD opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

