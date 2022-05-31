Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $334.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.77. 9,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.93. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

