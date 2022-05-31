Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Kevin L. Swartz Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Swartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,671. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.