AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $42,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of AME opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

