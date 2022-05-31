Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will report sales of $653.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $658.00 million and the lowest is $641.20 million. Five Below posted sales of $597.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.72.

FIVE traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 34,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,950. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

