Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.20. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,106. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.