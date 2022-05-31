Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $4.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the highest is $4.07. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $16.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

