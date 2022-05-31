Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to report $22.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.34 million. OptiNose posted sales of $18.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $91.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.98 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,462. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.47.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

