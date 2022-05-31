Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 109,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

