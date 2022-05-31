Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.18. 1,624,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,492. United Rentals has a one year low of $262.76 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

