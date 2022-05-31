Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $192.26

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,076. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

