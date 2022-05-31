Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $192.26

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.26.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AXP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,076. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
