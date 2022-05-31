Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $35.31

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,170. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

