Analysts Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) PT at $4.67

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,669. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a current ratio of 22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

