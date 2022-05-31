Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $260.94

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of AVB traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.96. 1,252,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $197.62 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 264.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

