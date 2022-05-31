Analysts Set Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target at $5.97

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.98.
A number of research firms have commented on CZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 420,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
