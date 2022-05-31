Analysts Set Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target at $5.97

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

A number of research firms have commented on CZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 420,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

