Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT at $66.10

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

CDMGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Icade from €78.00 ($83.87) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($69.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS CDMGF traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Icade has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

