Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $19.67

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,534,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

