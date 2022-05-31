Analysts Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

