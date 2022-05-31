Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,678.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,450 ($43.65) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.28) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.87) to GBX 4,300 ($54.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. 565,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

