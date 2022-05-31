Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,678.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,450 ($43.65) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.28) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.87) to GBX 4,300 ($54.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. 565,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.