ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. 1,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,507. The firm has a market cap of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

