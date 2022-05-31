AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $107.88

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.88, but opened at $104.16. AppFolio shares last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.89.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

