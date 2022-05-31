Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Aramark stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 2,020,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,258. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

