Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $38.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARNC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 10,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

