Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.93. 4,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 657,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $537.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.