Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,683 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up 2.3% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Arcus Biosciences worth $57,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCUS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,758. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

