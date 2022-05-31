Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 8.4%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 7,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter worth $28,153,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

