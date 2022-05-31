Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 8.4%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 7,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
