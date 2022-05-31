Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $105,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

