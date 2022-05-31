Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $369,605.51 and approximately $20,153.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006149 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

