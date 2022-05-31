Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.83 ($1.01).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.00) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Assura stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 71.80 ($0.91). 9,784,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,460. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.91. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £497 ($628.80). Insiders have bought 1,165 shares of company stock valued at $79,679 over the last quarter.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

