Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

