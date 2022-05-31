Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

