Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Down 24.1%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 24.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 165,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 40,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities – Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.