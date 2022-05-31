Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.73) to GBX 514 ($6.50) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

