Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $583.33 Average PT from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $626.00.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 498 ($6.30) in a research note on Friday.

ATDRY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 274,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

