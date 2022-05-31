AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Down 1.2%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 192.80 ($2.44). 837,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 646,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.20 ($2.47).
The firm has a market capitalization of £968.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)
Recommended Stories
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.