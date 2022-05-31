AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Down 1.2%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 192.80 ($2.44). 837,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 646,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.20 ($2.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £968.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.