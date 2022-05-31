Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.69. 7,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 309,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

