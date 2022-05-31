Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.90

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 18958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after purchasing an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

