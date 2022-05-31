Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Wedbush

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXLA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

