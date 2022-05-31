Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayr Wellness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $6.14 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

