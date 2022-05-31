Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in May

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 651.5 days.
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. Azimut has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10.
