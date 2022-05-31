Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $89,274,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $55,114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 22.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Baidu by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 188,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,013. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
