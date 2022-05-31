Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $223.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.35.
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
