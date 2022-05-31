Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Holdings Increased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 192,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,551. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.90 ($7.42) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

